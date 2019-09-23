Unsettled week ahead as rain showers take hold

Weather conditions will be unsettled this week as low pressure will dominate the weather pattern throughout the week, according to Met Éireann.

Today, Monday, September 23, will see many areas dry and bright at first. According to the national forecaster, all parts will become unsettled with wet and windy conditions for a time today as rain in the southwest gradually extends northeastwards over the country.

Later today, brighter intervals and showers will follow from the southwest but some of those showers will be heavy, with a risk of thunder.

Tonight will see further showers or longer spells of rain with an ongoing threat of heavy and thundery bursts.

Occasional drier, clearer intervals will occur also with lowest temperatures of 10° to 13° in light or moderate southerly breezes. Patches of mist and fog will also form towards dawn.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will be dry in many areas to begin with bright or sunny spells.

However, a few scattered showers will occur in areas also, especially in the north and east.

Outbreaks of rain will develop in west Munster tomorrow and extend across the southern half of the country during the afternoon, with a risk of thunder.

The northern part of the country will see generally drier and brighter conditions with top temperatures of 16° to 19° degrees.

Wednesday will be largely dry but rather cloudy day through much of midlands, north and east. Some bright or sunny intervals will also occur.

Finally, Thursday will be a breezy day with a mix of sunshine and showers. According to Met Éireann, some showers could be heavy with a risk of thunder, most frequent in the west and northwest. Top temperatures on Thursday will range from 15° to 18° degrees.