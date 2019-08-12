Unsettled weather with showers expected – Met Éireann

Unsettled weather – interspersed with rain and showers – will be the predominant feature for the coming days, according to Met Éireann.

Conditions will be mostly dry with good sunshine this morning. However, cloud will build up during the morning and showers in the west will become more widespread by early afternoon, the national meteorological office says.

Some of the showers will turn heavy and possibly thundery. Highest temperatures of 15° to 18° are expected in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Tonight, showers will gradually die out early and skies will clear. A cool night is anticipated with lowest temperatures of 7° to 9° in light breezes.

Drying will be moderate at best due to unsettled conditions for the coming week, while there will only be limited spraying conditions.

Regarding field conditions, the recent heavy rain resulted in saturated soils across much of the country with the exception of south Leinster.

The higher than normal expected rainfall in the coming week will result saturation becoming even more widespread.

Advertisement

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be a largely dry day with spells of sunshine. Later in the day, cloud will thicken in the south-west followed by some rain on south-west coasts.

Highest temperatures will hit 16° to 19° in light westerly winds, later becoming fresh southerly on south-west coasts.

Tomorrow night, rain will spread across the country. Lowest temperatures will stay at 10° to 13°. It will be breezy in the south with fresh south-east winds; elsewhere it will be less windy.

Lingering overnight rain will clear during Wednesday morning, with sunshine and just isolated showers for the rest of the day.

A warmer day is expected with highest temperatures of 17° to 21°, warmest across southern counties, in mostly light west to north-west breezes.

Thursday will be largely dry with sunny spells – just a few light showers near west and northwest coasts.

Highest temperatures will reach 16° to 20°, in light north-west breezes, again highest temperatures across southern counties.