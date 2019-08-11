Tullamore Show: Here are the pedigree cattle results…

This year’s Tullamore National Livestock Show, which took place today, Sunday, August 11, saw 13 breeds of pedigree cattle in the mix.

This year saw new classes in the: Hereford; Angus; Galloway & Belted Galloway; and Beef Shorthorn breeds. Playing host to the FBD National Livestock Show, this year’s event also encompassed national finals for the Charolais, Hereford, Limousin and Simmental breed societies.

Competition was intense amongst the top breeders in the country, for the new specially-commissioned Gold Medal and the coveted FBD National Livestock Show rosette.

Below is a list of the big winners on the day.

Aubrac

Alexis 5179 – owned by Francis and Jennifer from Johnstown, Mullingar, Co. Meath – was given the nod for FBD National Livestock Show Aubrac Champion.

Reserve Champion was awarded to De Buitlier Noah – owned by Francis and Olive Butler.

Belgian Blue

FBD National Livestock Show Belgian Blue Male Champion was bestowed on Donmoriah – owned by Tim O’ Donavan from Dunmanway, Co. Cork.

Reserve Champion was awarded to Brownview Ladydie – owned by Richard Stanley from Bandon, Co. Cork.

Blonde D’Aquitaine

NewDown Lenka received the red ribbon as the FBD National Livestock Show Blonde d’Aquitaine Champion. It’s owned by Michael Creed from Macroom, Co. Cork.

Reserve Champion was bestowed upon Stonelea Mandy – owned by Ollie Naughton from Ballydangan, Co. Roscommon.

Beef Shorthorn

FBD National Livestock Show Beef Shorthorn Champion went to Ricketstown Heather Maid – owned by Martin Kelly from Rathvilly, Co. Carlow.

Charolais

Overall Charolais Champion went to Crossane4 Niamh – owned by Eoin McGovern from Fivemilebourne, Co. Sligo.

Parthenaise

FBD National Livestock Show Parthenaise Champion went to Gold River Nevin – owned by Mark Winterbotham from Tinahely, Co. Wicklow.

Reserve Champion was awarded to Kyle Nebraska – owned by Patrick Doyle from Bunclody, Co. Wexford.