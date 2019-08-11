Tullamore Show: Who were the big winners in the sheep section?

This year’s Tullamore National Livestock Show, which took place today, Sunday, August 11, saw 14 breeds of sheep in the mix. These included: Texel; Suffolk; Beltex; and Belclare animals.

Judging kicked off at 11:00am and finished at 4:00pm; the overall champion of each breed was subsequently announced.

This year saw two new classes, which allowed competitors to enter any breed that wasn’t already accommodated for in any of the other classes.

Below is a list of some of the big winners on the day.

Vendéen

Overall Vendéen Champion was awarded to Ciaran Coughla, from Ferbane, Co. Offaly.

Second place went to Cheryl O’Brien from Kildorrery, Co. Cork.

Rouge de l’Ouest

Overall Rouge de l’Ouest Champion went to Oliver Keaskin from, Bailieboro, Co. Cavan.

Second place was awarded to Edwin Draper, from Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

Advertisement

Texel

Overall Texel Champion went to A&P O’Keeffe from Annakisha, Mallow, Co. Cork.

Beltex

Alan Cuddy, from Camross, Co. Laois, was named FBD National Livestock Show Beltex Champion.

Hugh and Stephaine O’Connor, Ballyivor, Co. Meath, took second place.

Welsh Lleyn

The FBD National Livestock Show Welsh Lleyn Champion was awarded to David Oliver from Riverstown, Dundalk, Co. Louth.

Second place was awarded to Alan McDonald, from Killeigh, Co. Offaly.

Zwartbles

Colin Stephenson from Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow, was named FBD National Livestock Show Zwartbles Champion.

Jimmy Smyth from, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, came in second.