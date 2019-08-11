MII threatens to ‘pull plug’ on talks due to ‘Beef Plan tent’ at GAA pitch

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) last night threatened to pull the plug on tomorrow’s high-level talks with the Beef Plan Movement, and other key stakeholders, as it claimed “protesters” continued to maintain a presence in the vicinity of Kepak Athleague, Co. Roscommon.

In a email sent to the office of Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed – and seen by AgriLand – MII chairman Philip Carroll stated that “there are still eight people present in Athleague” – an occupancy it considers to be “in breach” of the movement’s commitment to suspend all protests pending the outcome of tomorrow’s round-table meeting – aimed at breaking the ongoing impasse between the two parties.

The email states: “There are still eight people present in Athleague. The tent they occupy is on the GAA pitch across the road from the factory where it has been all week.

“It is clearly part and parcel of BP [Beef Plan] protests. As such it is there to act as a deterrent to suppliers wishing to deliver cattle for processing and is thus in breach of the requirement to suspend all protest.

A BP ‘WhatsApp‘ post clearly indicates that they intend to retain a presence in Athleague. Should their presence continue beyond 10:00am tomorrow [Today, Sunday], MII will not attend the meeting scheduled for Monday.

The correspondence includes the wording off a “message” that MII claims appeared in a Beef Plan WhatsApp thread as outlined below:

“BP WhatsApp message: ‘But first our presence will remain in the tent in Athleague on a scaled down version 24/7. No picket just presence. Call in any time chat and drink tae, but we remain'”.

AgriLand understands that there had been no engagement between those located at the tent on the GAA grounds and those delivering cattle to the factory since the the protest was called off just 48 hours ago.

However, it is also understood that the tent in question has now been removed and an update on this has been circulated to the minister’s office.

Throughout the Beef Plan Movement’s two-week-long national peaceful protest campaign hundreds of farmers and supporters occupied the picket line outside Kepak Athleague.

Agreement

After 12 days and nights of protest outside 22 factories, the Beef Plan Movement and Meat Industry Ireland (MII) accepted compromise proposals put forward by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, last Friday night, August 9.

It has been agreed that all protests at meat processing plants and legal proceedings are to be suspended with immediate effect until the agreed talks – scheduled to take place tomorrow, Monday, August 12 – have concluded.

Those that will be in attendance at the meeting will include: the Beef Plan Movement; MII; representatives from other farm organisations, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and its agencies.

The minister will also appoint an independent chairperson who will preside over an agreed agenda – this individual has not yet been named.

The decision has been welcomed by the leaders of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) and the Irish Cattle Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).