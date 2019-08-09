Protests suspended as Beef Plan and MII agree to hold talks

The Beef Plan Movement and Meat Industry Ireland (MII) have accepted compromise proposals put forward by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed, the minister confirmed this evening, Friday, August 9.

The proposals are aimed at breaking the ongoing impasse between the two parties, Minister Creed added.

All protests at meat processing plants and legal proceedings are to be suspended with immediate effect until the agreed talks have concluded.

A meeting will be held on Monday, August 12, involving both MII and the Beef Plan Movement and also including representatives from the farm organisations, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and its agencies.

The minister will appoint an independent chairperson who will preside over an agreed agenda, Minister Creed added.

Advertisement

In a statement, the Beef Plan Movement confirmed the talks, saying:

“An agreement has been reached with Minister Creed following what we and others consider to be heavy-handed tactics of MII through the introduction of legal proceedings that could ultimately end up in the High Court.

The introduction of these legal proceedings have forced us into a position where we have no option but to agree to suspend our protests with immediate effect until talks conclude.

“If we are not satisfied that sufficient progress is being made we will leave the talks and resume our protests with immediate effect on Monday night.”