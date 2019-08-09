Thinking about hitting ‘reset’ on your agri career?

Every month a number of jobs become available in the Irish agricultural sector, giving people the chance to switch jobs, hit ‘reset’ on their careers or just check out what are the latest roles in the industry.

This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including: a breeding advisor; a foreperson; a commissioned sales agent; a dairy share farming opportunity; and an account manager.

Breeding Advisor

Eurogene AI is delighted to invite applications for the vacancy of Breeding Advisor for the Cork region.

The successful candidate will be responsible for sales and the effective delivery of product advice, support and technical knowledge.

Requirements for the role include: extensive knowledge of dairy breeding and systems; excellent communication skills; and strong IT and administration skills.

In addition, knowledge of be farm breeding would be beneficial, while dairy farming experience would be an advantage. Click here for more information

Commissioned Sales Agent

Meanwhile, Eurogene AI is also seeking to invite applications for the vacancy of Commissioned Sales Agents within a number of areas.

The successful candidates will be responsible for sales and the effective delivery of product advice, support and technical knowledge.

Requirements include: an extensive knowledge of dairy breeding and systems; excellent communication skills; strong IT and administration skills; and the ability to work as part of a team. Click here for more information

Foreperson

Kildare-based firm SAP Landscapes is currently recruiting experienced and professional landscape workers to join its expanding organisation.

The Foreperson will lead his/her team whilst also ensuring delivery of quality service.

Duties include, among others: leading and managing a team of 2-3 people in the undertaking of a variety of landscape contracts under the supervision and support of the Contracts Manager.

Key requirements include: experience in similar role or industry; and a full driving licence.

LIC Breeding Advisor

Meanwhile, LIC is inviting applications for the vacancy of LIC Breeding Advisor for the Munster area.

The successful candidate will be responsible for sales and effective delivery of product advice, support and technical knowledge.

Requirements include: extensive knowledge of New Zealand grass-based systems; an excellent ability to navigate ICBF’s Herd Plus reports; and excellent communication skills with a positive attitude.

Hands on dairy farming experience would be an advantage. Click here for more information

Dairy Share Farming Opportunity

Shinagh Estates Limited (SEL) invites applications for a Share Farmer on their 90 cow dairy unit in Gurteen Bandon.

SEL is a company owned by the west Cork Co-ops: Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird. SEL also own Shinagh Dairy Farm which operates in conjunction with Teagasc as a dairy demonstration farm.

The successful applicant will have the opportunity to share farm on a modern purpose built dairy unit.

He or she will have responsibility for the operation of the farm and the profits and costs will be shared with the owners in line with the terms of a share farming agreement. Click here for more information

Account Manager

Finally, AgriLand, Ireland’s largest agricultural news publisher, are looking to hire an Account Manager.

The successful candidate will be a valued member of our growing team, reporting to the Commercial Director.

He/she will make a significant contribution to directing and defining AgriLand’s online presence.

Prior sales experience is essential and a good understanding of online / digital media / and the agricultural sector is desirable. Responsibilities will include delivering sales targets as the business expands and grows rapidly nationwide.

This is an exciting role for a, self-motivated and ambitious sales executive with the opportunity to have a major impact in an exciting digital media company that has present and future exciting plans. Click here for more information