Taste of Cavan has ‘all the ingredients’

This year’s Taste of Cavan event is currently underway at the Equestrian Centre in the county town, and is promising a range of events for the whole family.

The event kicked off today, Friday, August 9, and will continue tomorrow, Saturday. It features: local produce; craft beers, ciders and gins; a free kids’ zone; and a dedicated ‘craft corner’.

One new feature this year is the ‘Wellness Village’, where visitors can hear talks on health and nutrition; take part in yoga classes; and more besides.

A number of prominent chefs will feature in the Ulster Bank-sponsored Chefs’ Kitchen, including Neven Maguire, Simon Delaney and many others.

This year will also see the first ever Taste of Cavan Fashion Show, which will be MC’d by television personality Noel Cunningham.

Tommy Ryan, chief executive of Cavan County Council – the principal sponsor and event promoter – said: “This year the festival has really upped its game, with more chefs; an unparalleled range of food, beverage, and craft offerings; lots of free, fun activities for children; and a great range of health and wellbeing events.”

Advertisement

He also thanked the event’s other sponsors: SuperValu; Ulster Bank; FBD Insurance; Crover House Hotel; and Local Enterprise Office, Cavan.

The other sponsors were unanimous in expressing their support for this year’s event.

There will be free parking on the site, with hourly LocalLink shuttle buses operating from Cavan town.

Admission is €7/adult, while children under 12 go free when accompanied by a guardian.

To find out more, click here.