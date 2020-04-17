Unsettled conditions with rain over the weekend – Met Éireann

Unsettled conditions are on the way this weekend, with initial sunny spells followed by rain or showers at times, mainly in the east and south, followed by a return to mainly dry and settled conditions early next week, according to Met Éireann.

It will be mainly dry and bright this morning, with early mist and fog patches soon clearing, the national meteorological office notes.

Cloud and outbreaks of rain will feed up from the south to affect parts of Munster and south Leinster this afternoon and evening, with the odd heavy burst in places, but it will stay mostly dry with sunny spells further north.

Top temperatures of 13° to 18° are expected, with it to be warmest in Connacht. Moderate east to north-east breezes will keep temperatures cooler near eastern and southern coasts, Met Éireann adds.

It will be mostly cloudy tonight with outbreaks of rain or showers continuing to spread northwards over the country, but it should stay largely dry in Ulster.

Mist and fog patches will recur, with lows of 3° to 8°, coldest in Ulster, in light to moderate easterly breezes.

Conditions

Parts of the north-west will initially see relatively good drying conditions with just a slight risk of a shower over the weekend but this will reduce somewhat by an increase cloud cover. Better drying conditions are set to return early next week, the forecaster says.

Limited spraying opportunities may remain for parts of the north and west through the weekend; this is expected to improve somewhat early next week for all areas, but with the risk of showers.

Regarding field conditions the recent mainly dry weather has meant that trafficability is good on many soils.

The rain forecast for next few days does not look to diminish the trafficability overall; however, locally soft spots in Munster may be impacted temporarily where rainfall maxima occur.

Conditions will quickly dry again out after the weekend, Met Éireann says.

Tomorrow

It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly in the east and south.

Conditions will be rather misty in parts of Munster and south Leinster, with hill and coastal fog. The best the limited sunshine will occur in the north-west.

Weather will be cooler than recent days, with maximum temperatures ranging just 9° to 11° over the eastern half of the country, and 12° to 14° further west.

Tomorrow night will be mainly cloudy with patchy light rain, drizzle and mist. Lows of 5° to 8° are expected in light east to southeast breezes.

Sunday

Sunday will likely to bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers could be heavy, with perhaps the odd rumble of thunder, Met Éireann notes.

Top temperatures will hit 12° to 16°, coolest near east and south coasts in onshore east to southeast breezes.

Showers will become increasingly isolated on Sunday night, with clear spells developing.

Winds will be mainly light easterly with some mist and fog patches forming. Lows of 5° to 8° are forecast.