Gardaí recover ‘large number’ of stolen gates in Sligo

Gardaí in Sligo investigating numerous thefts of gates from forestry and farm lands in the south of the county over the last three weeks have recovered several gates in recent days.

In a short statement, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána noted that planned searches were carried out in the Achonry area, near Tubbercurry, earlier this week.

This, the spokesperson said, resulted in a “large number of gates being recovered and suspects are now identified”.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Garda representative added.

Continuing, it was noted that both An Garda Síochána and Sligo County Council can assist farmers members of the public in property marking.

“Anything than can be stolen should be marked with identifiable marks were possible,” the Garda spokesperson warned.

Advertisement

Gardaí keen to allow farmers go about ‘bona fide’ business

An Garda Síochána has assured that its members wish to do nothing that would jeopardise farmers tending to their animals.

It has also suggested that farmers should consider notifying their local Garda station if they intend on making a long journey on essential farm business.

“An Garda Síochána is very keen to allow farmers to go about their bona fide business,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Tending to animals is an essential task and we want to do nothing that will jeopardise that. We are very conscious of the key role that farmers play.

“The last thing we want is to interfere with essential farm operations,” the spokesperson said.