This week’s FarmLand: Dairy markets and Covid-19; plus ‘glory days’ at Leinster Marts…

On this week’s episode of FarmLand we talk to an industry expert about the scale and impact of Covid-19 on Ireland’s key dairy market destinations.

The director of Dairy Industry Ireland (DII), Conor Mulvihill, outlines the current state of play in terms of processing capacity at plants countrywide; whilst also detailing processing challenges that are anticipated over the next four-to-six week period – when record levels of milk are due to be processed.

With dairy farmer pockets already feeling the ripple effects of the contagion, AgriLand news editor Claire Mc Cormack asks the DII director whether the recent milk price cuts – from Lakeland Dairies, Glanbia and Kerry – are legitimately market reflective?

Mulvihill also outlines the latest soundings emerging from negotiations with the European Commission on possible supports to protect the sector from large-scale disruption.

Also in the show’s line-up, the final installment of our interview with Jimmy Walsh, the mart manager of Kilcullen Mart and of Leinster Marts – which is currently celebrating 50 years in business.

Jimmy continues his chat with reporter Breifne O’Brien about how marts have reacted and adapted to numerous challenges over the years – something that he believes marts will overcome, yet again, following the Covid-19 outbreak.

