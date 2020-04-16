Bord na Móna issues rural fire warning

Bord na Móna is reminding the public of the heightened risk of fire in rural areas and the countryside due to dryer weather condition at this time of year.

“At this time of the year the countryside is exposed to an increasingly higher risk of fire. Fires put the lives of the people who have to fight them at risk, as well as causing major damage to property, wildlife and habitats,” Bord na Móna said in a statement.

“Bord na Móna and the Fire Service reminds the public that it is illegal to set fires in growing vegetation between March 1 and August 28. Fires in the countryside can start easily and spread rapidly and pose a threat to people’s lives, homes and property,” the statement said.

These fires are also responsible for the deaths of many species of wildlife.

“During the current health emergency people should be especially aware that fires are a cause of stress worry for homeowners and a drain on the resources of emergency workers and services,” the statement outlined.

Advertisement

The company is reminding the public that bringing motorbikes, quads or similar recreational vehicles onto peatlands is prohibited “at all times”.

Bord Na Móna is also asking people not to light fires outside and to take care when disposing of lit cigarettes or other similar materials.

We would also ask that anyone witnessing a fire on any area of bog or peatland to immediately alert the Gardaí and the Fire Service.

“Bord na Móna and the Fire Service would like to thank you for your co-operation on this matter,” the statement concluded.