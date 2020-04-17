Arable April: Did your snap make the cut this week?

Pictures continue to fly in for Arable April. Tillage farmers are busy preparing land to sow, spreading fertiliser and spraying. As part of Arable April they continue to tell their story.

The featured image (above) was posted to Twitter by Gary Roe in Co. Laois. He was applying protected urea to Laureate barley destined for Boortmalt.

If you would like your photo featured on the site for Arable April simply follow the instructions at the bottom of this article and help tell the story of the tillage sector this month.

Darren Finegan took this picture (below) before starting to roll this field of spring barley in Co. Kildare.

David Collier sent in this picture for Arable April. He was ploughing for beet in Kilbride, Co. Carlow.

Humphrey Desmond was on target in the shot he sent in (below) in Co. Cork.

Danny Dowling sent in this shot. He was planting Queens and Roosters in Rathnew with Kennedy Potatoes from Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow.

Fintan Keenan sent in some shots of Turlough and Martin Keenan (below) planting plots of organic heritage wheat in Co. Monaghan. Plots are being sown in three different counties to see how the varieties perform and if they are suitable for flour production.

In the surrounding field, Frank Hughes was sowing with his John Deere 750A drill.

Grainne Garrigan took this drone shot of Martin filling the seed drill at The Folly, Oldtown, Co. Dublin.

Advertisement

Bottles arrived to Waterford Distillery last week. This photo was posted to Twitter. Waterford Whisky is traceable from field to bottle and is planned to be launched later this year.

Norma Hegarty snapped William and Paddy Hegarty taking a short break from sowing Planet spring barley at 11t/ac in Killavullen, Co. Cork.

Seán Brophy sent in some aerial shots.

Photo competition

If you want to get involved share your pictures on social media using the hashtag #ArableApril and tag @AgriLandIreland and @GrowersGrain.

You can also email your pictures to: [email protected].

It’s also great to give some background to the image you send in. So maybe what variety of barley you’re sowing or what the end use of the crop is.

The overall winner of the photo competition will receive a host of AgriLand merchandise as well as an Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG) beanie hat, polar shirt and jacket, while there will also be four runner-up prizes of an AgriLand jacket and an IGGG polar shirt and beanie hat.

Follow the Government and HSE guidelines

Of course, Government and Health Service Executive (HSE) guidelines in regard to Covid-19 must always be followed.

Photos should only be taken by machinery operators, who are taking a break, or farmers and agronomists who spot a suitable shot in the course of their own work (whilst on their own). For information from the HSE on Covid-19 click here

Safety when snapping

As well as following the government and HSE guidelines, farm safety should always be on people’s minds so pictures must be taken in a safe manner.

Some top tips for taking photos

AgriLand has some top tips for taking pictures on your phone. If you turn the phone on its side and take the picture on landscape it will look better on our site or app.

Also if you tap the main subject of the picture on your phone before you take the photo it might improve your picture. For example, if you are taking a picture of a tractor tap the tractor on your phone and then capture the image.