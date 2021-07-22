Former Mayo footballer and two-time All-Star winner, James Nallen, joined an ultra cycle along the Wild Atlantic Way in Mayo yesterday, as the team continue to raise funds for mental health charities.

The cyclists set off just after 6:00am yesterday (Wednesday, July 21) from Oranmore, Co. Galway.

They traversed across Connemara through Barna, Spiddal, Kilkiernan, cycling around The Twelve Pins mountain range into Clifden.

The effort is being led by ultra cyclist Alan Heaney of Efficient Farm Systems in Mullingar.

To donate please click the following: gofund.me/ab8ad0cd

In Westport yesterday, the team was joined by Alan’s brother and former Mayo footballer David Heaney, accompanied by current Offaly manager and Mayo legend John Maughan.

The cyclists peddled on to Newport, Mulranny and ended their cycle at Keem Beach on Achill Island. The total of yesterday’s cycle was 320km. The ultra cyclists finished Day 4 at Keem in Achill. Co. Mayo

Day 5 of ultra cycle

Today’s trek for the ultra cyclists takes them further north through Co. Mayo, into Sligo and on to Donegal town.

Temperatures show no signs of dipping and the cyclists are being tested to the limits, but are doing it all for good causes.

The three charities to benefit from funds raised are:

Mindspace Mayo;

Turn2me

Make the Moove (A Macra na Feirme initiative).

They team hopes to complete the whole journey of 2,100km from Cork to Derry city, in less than seven days.

The ultra cyclists have already been joined by fellow employees, local club cyclists, farmers and industry colleagues from co-ops, agri-tech, vets, and animal health companies, for part of the journey.

Agri industry gets involved

The main sponsors of this year’s ultra cyclists are Agriland Media Group and Efficient Farm Systems (EFS), and Lely, Mullingar.

Other companies or agencies which have come on board to support the ultra cycle and the mental health charities include, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Teagasc, Lakeland Dairies, Glanbia, Easyfix, Alltech, ZeroGrazer, IFAC and MSD while Macra na Feirme is encouraging local clubs to join the effort and raise funds with prizes for the club that collects the most.

Any other businesses or individuals who want to get involved or support the campaign can donate to the ‘go fund me’ account here or get in touch via the ultracyclingforcharity.ie website to get involved.

So far the team has raised €26,000 and wants to keep this figure climbing.

As part of this worthy and vital campaign, Agriland Media has been featuring articles with a mental health focus throughout the week, to raise awareness of the charities and shine a light on the supports available to those who have been struggling with isolation, anxiety or depression.

Mental health matters

Speaking earlier this week to Agriland , farmer and cyclist Alan Heaney said: “We’ve been through a period of lockdown the last 18 months and being a farmer myself and owning an agri-tech business, dealing with farmers, I could see that a lot of lads were under pressure and may be struggling.

“And it might not always be struggling with finances, but it might be struggling with isolation and not getting out and about and meeting people; the marts would have been great places for farmers to go and amalgamate.

“And even church goings and meetings and events and open days and discussion groups, and when everything is cancelled, lads were probably left a little bit isolated, so I thought, this year, mental health might be a good idea.”