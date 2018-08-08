UK only 60% self-sufficient as Brexit food supply concern grows

The UK Government has been urged to put the nation’s food security at the top of the political agenda as latest figures on UK’s self-sufficiency in food have stagnated, according to British farmers.

The Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) figures for 2017 show that Britain produced 60% of its own food and this rate is in long-term decline, the UK’s National Farmers’ Union (NFU) highlighted.

NFU president Minette Batters said food self-sufficiency statistics have always been an important measure of the nation’s ability to feed itself – but with Brexit just eight months away, it shines a new light on the supply of British food.

Batters continued: “British food production has been pulled into sharp focus in recent weeks with farmers across the country wrangling with the impacts of unprecedented dry and hot weather.

“This has been a real test for Government to show the farmers and the many concerned members of the public that they think that our ability to produce food in this country is truly important.

We strongly believe that every British citizen should be entitled to a safe, traceable and high quality supply of British food that is produced to some of the highest animal welfare and environmental standards in the world.

Batters stressed that home-grown food production must have “unwavering support of the Government” if this is to be achieved post-Brexit.

She added: “The statistics show a concerning long-term decline in the UK’s self-sufficiency in food and there is a lot of potential for this to be reversed.

“And, while we recognise the need for importing food which can only be produced in different climates, if we maximise on the food that we can produce well in the UK then that will deliver a whole host of economic, social and environmental benefits to the country.

The UK farming sector has the potential to be one of the most impacted sectors from a bad Brexit – a free and frictionless free trade deal with the EU and access to a reliable and competent workforce for farm businesses is critical to the future of the sector.