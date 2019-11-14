UK consumers ‘will expect’ EU food standards in agreement

UK consumers will reportedly expect their country to continue with the EU’s labour, environmental and food standards as part of a free trade agreement after Brexit, according to comments purportedly made by European Commissioner for Trade designate Phil Hogan.

Speaking to RTÉ News, the incoming trade commissioner said: “The British public will demand and expect that their government will sign on to EU standards because we have the highest standards in the world.”

“I would say a majority of the regulations that are there won’t be a problem for the consumers or workers or people who are working in the environmental or agricultural [sectors] if they want to have the highest possible standards,” the commissioner told RTÉ at an event in Brussels.

I think that’s the key issue: Standards.

However, Hogan added that everything will hinge on the outcome of the UK’s general election next month.

Advertisement

UK food standards post Brexit has previously come under the spotlight on a number of occasions. Notably, calls were made from US interests back in February for the UK to change its food production regulatory standards if it wishes to secure a trade deal with the US.

Shortly after this, British farm leaders urged the UK government to commit to ensuring that any future new trade agreements will not undermine British food standards.