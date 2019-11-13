‘Freisian steers more cost-effective option to finish compared to continentals’

“Friesian steers a more cost-effective option to finish compared to continentals,” according to Aidan Murray, Teagasc beef specialist.

Speaking at a Teagasc beef and sheep seminar titled ‘Practical Advice for a Challenging Time’, Aidan spoke about the challenges facing farmers and offered some solutions and advice to beef finishers.

Around 150 farmers attended the seminar – chaired by AgriLand’s Claire Mc Cormack – at the Tullamore Court Hotel tonight, Wednesday, November 13.

These include: Decisions such as whether to finish cattle this winter or not, choice of feed ingredients or the type of cattle to buy back in;

The outlook for beef and lamb over the next number of months;

Tips on how best to deal with cash-flow, debt management, and loan restructuring.

Paul Fox of Teagasc, opened the seminar and said: ” It has been a challenging year for beef and sheep farmers across the country.

“The protests outside of meat processing and the poor prices received for beef and lamb over the last few months have put farmers under huge pressure,” Paul stated.

Weanling issues

Aidan Murray, who was the first speaker on the night – others included: Bord Bia’s Joe Burke; Teagasc’s John Kelly; and IFAC’s Robert Johnson – said: “The price of feed is back on last year, and there is value to be got if farmers are willing to shop around.”

Aidan spoke about the issues around weanling cattle and how the shipping trade has slowed up recently and that 400kg animals are a harder sell compared to last year.

Plainer quality stock are struggling to reach the €2.00/kg mark; however, good quality stock are still commanding a good price.

“If farmers were to get €2.00/kg today, that means €2.10/kg is needed next spring to just break even or €2.21/kg to make a profit of €50/head.

Weanlings need to be gaining a half a kilo a day over the winter period, therefore good quality feed needs to be offered.

Aidan added: “A typical weanling diet should consist of 2kg of concentrates a day, along with 68% dry matter digestibility (DMD) silage.

“Meal feeding pays and feeding concentrates pre-housing will help to meet target weights and don’t rely on compensatory growth the following spring.”

Finishing issues

Aidan outlined the issues around finishing cattle and offered some advice on what the best options are for beef finishers this winter.

The animal that offered the most potential to a finisher was a Friesian steer, that weighed between 350kg and 400kg and was bought at €1.15kg. This animal compared to a continental steer was the most cost-effective option for beef finishers.

“The protests that occurred this year have had a major impact on price, and there is still a huge backlog of cattle.

Last week was the first week the kill was higher than the corresponding week last year. However, it was only greater by 500/head.

He outlined that the outlook is worrying for beef finishers.

“A winter finishing budget was drawn up and it showed if a farmer was to buy a continental steer at 530kg and kill him at 670kg liveweight. The total cost of finishing that animal would be €438 over a 140-day finishing period. In turn, the farmer would require €4.21/kg to break even on that steer.”

Aidan concluded by saying: “I don’t care if farmers go down the line of finishing calves from the dairy herd or the suckler herd, as long as there is a few pound to be made out of it for the farmer that is all that matters.”