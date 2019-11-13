Glanbia Ireland confirms Fixed Milk Price Scheme

Glanbia Ireland (GI) has launched a new Fixed Milk Price Scheme with a base price of 31c/L including VAT at reference milk constituents of 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

The one-year voluntary scheme will run from January to December 2020, the processor said.

According to GI, the key elements of the scheme (Phase 14) include:

A base price of 31c/L including VAT at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein;

Any support payment made by Glanbia Co-operative Society to members would be paid on top of the fixed milk price;

Qualifying applicants for the one-year scheme will be required to be customers (existing or future) of GI Agri;

As a customer of GI Agri, applicants will be required to commit to a minimum spend of 5c/L on farm inputs during 2020.

Commenting on the scheme, Sean Molloy, chief agribusiness growth officer with GI, said: “There is strong interest among suppliers in Fixed Milk Price Schemes as they provide an opportunity to fix the price of a portion of milk supply to protect against market volatility.”

October milk price

Meanwhile, yesterday, Glanbia announced its decision to hold its milk price; the processor will pay its member milk suppliers 29c/L including VAT for October manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for October of 28c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. This is unchanged from the September base price.

The board of Glanbia Co-op will continue to make a support payment to members of 1c/L including VAT for October milk supplies.

The GI base price and the Glanbia Co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers, the processor said.

The processor’s chairman Martin Keane said: “There has been a welcome improvement in the price of dairy proteins on global markets, while cheese is stable and the European butter market remains fragile.”