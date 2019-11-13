Teagasc Master Class in Farm Infrastructure taking place this week

Teagasc is set to hold a one-day course titled ‘Master Class in Farm Infrastructure’ this Friday, November 15, at Oak Park, Co. Carlow.

The new initiative aims to support professionals involved in farm infrastructure development.

It is designed to provide professionals working in: farm lending; accountancy; insurance; local authorities; and other related professions with a working knowledge of the processes involved in farm infrastructure projects.

Mark Gibson, who is the Teagasc ConnectEd programme manager, said: “Investing in farm infrastructure is a significant part of any farm business expenditure and the process relies on a range of professional services.

“This master class has evolved from detailed discussions with the industry and the farming community, and aims to develop a more knowledge-based and collaborative approach to farm infrastructure investment in Ireland,” Mark concluded.

The one-day course, which will be delivered by Teagasc specialists, provides participants with important insights.

Advertisement These include: Farm investment appraisal;

Drivers for farm investment – farm labour, environmental compliance and animal welfare;

Farm technology – automation and robotics;

Process of planning and farm investment;

Grants available for farm infrastructure.

The event will include a farm visit allowing participants to observe good practice around farm infrastructure design and appraisal.

Places are limited, therefore, early booking is advised.

For more information click here