Lakeland increases milk price for October supplies

Lakeland Dairies has become the latest processor to announce its milk price for October supplies, revealing a slight increase in price for last month’s milk.

Following a board meeting earlier today, Wednesday, November 13, the cooperative has decided to increase its milk price from 30.03c/L including VAT up to 30.31c/L including VAT and lactose bonus for October.

Glanbia price

Meanwhile, yesterday Glanbia announced its decision to hold its milk price; the processor will pay its member milk suppliers 29c/L including VAT for October manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for October of 28c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. This is unchanged from the September base price.

The board of Glanbia Co-op will continue to make a support payment to members of 1c/L including VAT for October milk supplies.

The Glanbia Ireland base price and the Glanbia Co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers, the processor said.

The processor’s chairman Martin Keane said: “There has been a welcome improvement in the price of dairy proteins on global markets, while cheese is stable and the European butter market remains fragile.