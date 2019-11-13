New face of (CAT-powered) Belarus breaks cover at Agritechnica

Belarus – also known as MTZ (Minski Traktarny Zavod) – revealed a new breed of tractor (pictured above) at this week’s Agritechnica show (in Germany).

MTZ is sometimes referred to – using a basic English translation – as MTW (Minsk Tractor Works).

This is especially noteworthy, given that this manufacturer is typically known for its somewhat boxy, traditional-looking machines.

A spokesperson explained: “At the largest [farm machinery] exhibition in Europe, MTW has declared the beginning of a new milestone in its history.

“We have revealed a prototype of a new tractor at Agritechnica 2019, as well as updated [current] tractors that have been brought to a modern level.

“The prototype Belarus 742 [pictured above and below] is a new vision for the legendary MTZ-50 and MTZ-80. In the future, it will be the 742 that will form the basis for the creation of a new Belarusian tractor family – from 50hp to 75hp.

“It is in line with new tractor-building trends. This model complies with the latest European Stage V environmental requirements.”

He noted: “The new design of our equipment inherits the family features of premium-class Belarusian export tractors from the 1970s and 1980s.

“Colour ‘genes’ of iconic tractors were taken as a basis; and then restyled with a hint of future design. This applies not only to the colour, but also the shape.”

The tractor – a Belarus 742.7 to use its precise model designation – on display at Agritechnica 2019 was fitted with a four-cylinder, 75hp Caterpillar (CAT) engine. That’s mated to a 12F 12R synchromesh transmission (other transmissions are optional).

Inside the cab (pictured below), the layout is best described as functional.