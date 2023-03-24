UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and vice-president of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic are set to formally sign off the Windsor Framework at the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee in London today (Friday, March 24).

This follows the successful vote for the framework in the House of Commons, and the EU formally agreeing to the key elements of the Windsor Framework during a council of the EU on Tuesday (March 21).

James Cleverly said the UK government will prove its commitment to provide stability and certainty for Northern Ireland by approving the Windsor Framework.

“The framework is the best deal for Northern Ireland, safeguarding its place in the union and protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement,” he said.

“I look forward to further effective cooperation with the EU on key issues, such as security and energy.”

Once the joint committee formally adopts the Windsor Framework the UK government will look to begin implementing the framework, it said.

Advertisement

The joint committee will be followed by a partnership council, chaired by Cleverly and Sefcovic, which will oversee the implementation, application and interpretation of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

The Partnership Council will cover wider UK-EU cooperation, including on issues such as the UK’s access to EU science and research programmes, energy, trade and security.

Cleverly and Sefcovic are also set to welcome an agreement reached between the UK, Ireland and the European Commission on PEACE PLUS – the new cross border and shared management programme aimed at promoting peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland and the Border Region of Ireland.