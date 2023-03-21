The European Union has given the green light to “targeted amendments” to the Northern Ireland Protocol set out in the Windsor Framework.

The EU council today (Tuesday, March 21) confirmed that it has adopted two decisions which will pave the way for it to agree to the main elements of the Windsor Framework.

Jessika Roswall, Minister for EU Affairs of Sweden, said:

“The agreement on the Windsor Framework is a truly positive achievement ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

“It will benefit people and businesses in Northern Ireland and should allow the EU and the UK to open a new chapter in our relations. The member states stand united behind the European Commission in their support for the agreed solutions and look forward to their swift implementation in good faith.”

The amendments to the protocol will be “translated into legally binding commitments” as part of the EU’s membership of the Joint Committee and the Joint Consultative Working Group, which is made up of both EU and UK representatives.

Advertisement

The Joint Committee is responsible for overseeing the “implementation and application” of the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement and is scheduled to hold its next meeting before the end of March.

Windsor Framework

Confirmation from the EU that it has adopted the decisions marks yet another step towards a resolution of the stalemate situation between the EU and the UK that has hung over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

New checks were introduced under the protocol on all goods entering Northern Ireland from England, Wales and Scotland.

Under the Windsor Framework these checks would be significantly reduced because a new two lane system would come into play which would see goods that will stay in Northern Ireland enter through a green lane, while goods that would go on to an EU member state, such as Ireland, would enter through a red lane.

Advertisement

In addition to this the European Commission has put forward three legislative proposals concerning “sanitary and phytosanitary measures, medicinal products for human use, and tariff rate quotas”.

It has outlined that these proposals will need to be adopted by the European Parliament and the council “in accordance with the ordinary legislative procedure”.

According to the EU Council its decision to adopt the two decisions related to the Windsor Framework “demonstrates the EU’s commitment to implementing the joint solutions that have been found to address practical difficulties in implementing the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland on the ground”.

The council also highlighted that today’s decision will also “better ensure that the UK is able to discuss its views on EU acts within the scope of the protocol, including on the basis of input provided by stakeholders in Northern Ireland”.