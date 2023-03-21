Cheffins of Cambridgeshire will host a major machinery auction on behalf of Ripon Farm Services, a prominent John Deere dealer agricultural machinery and ground care dealership based in North Yorkshire.

In total there are over 400 lots which include 55 tractors, 10 combine harvesters, 14 telescopic loaders, 10 UTVs, five forage harvesters and an extensive range of grassland machinery, cultivation equipment and trailers.

Ripon Farm Services yard clearance

Ripon Farm Services, which was established in 1982, supplies agricultural machinery, equipment and support throughout Yorkshire, Teesside, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire. An array of new stock at Ripon Farm Services

The company has experienced rapid growth over the past four years, a trend which it expects to continue; it is holding this auction to clear some of its excess stock with healthy prices expected across the board.

Richard Gravill, group used equipment manager, tells us that the business has enjoyed three successful years selling a large amount of equipment across the group. On average, the company trades in two machines to one sale.

Harrogate highlights

Highlights include late registered John Deere tractors, combines, forage harvesters and a comprehensive range of cultivation and grassland machinery.

Items that may be of particular interest to farmers on this side of the water include a 2019 John Deere 6120M 40km/h fitted with loader, which, with just 902 hours on the clock is an attractive proposition for a busy dairy farm. At around 225 hours per season this 6120M should be as good as new A pair of 2018 John Deere F441R fixed chamber balers, both of which appear to be in good condition although the bale count isn’t available for either It’s not just John Deere equipment that’s on offer. This 2021 New Holland T6.155 has just 495 hours showing

Oliver Godfrey from Cheffins believes that prices are rising as the export market comes back in full force, as buyers make the most of the weaker pound sterling.

He also notes that prices have increased as the lack of stock continues to encourage buyers back to the second-hand market.

The sale will take place on Thursday, March 30 at Ripon Racecourse, North Yorkshire, HG4 1UG.