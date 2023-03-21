The project team behind the new Galway to Athlone cycleway has urged farmers, landowners, cyclists and other community members to come along to a series of public information events on the greenway next week.

Four public information events on the project will be held in Co. Galway in a variety of locations, and locals have been invited to attend to view the preferred route and raise any questions they may have.

Each of the events will run from from 3:00p.m and 8:00p.m at the following locations and dates:

Oranmore Lodge Hotel on Tuesday, March 28;

Lady Gregory Hotel, Gort, on Wednesday, March 29;

Portumna Town and Community Hall on Thursday, March 30;

Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe, on Friday, March 31.

“We are seeking to continue dialogue at the public information events, and I urge everybody with an interest to attend,” said Michael Kelly, project co-ordinator with Westmeath County Council.

“The goodwill and co-operation of the farming community is important to make the cycleway a success, and includes real and open engagement with landowners and communities.

“Where feasible, the route has been amended to address issues identified in our meetings with landowners over the last two years.

“Meeting one-to-one is best for all concerned so that issues can be discussed in-depth and possible solutions identified,” he added.

Concerns over greenway

The 205km cycleway will pass through lands adjacent to Oranmore; Rinville; Clarinbridge; Kilcolgan; Kinvara; Gort; Woodford; Portumna; Meelick; Clonfert; Ballinasloe; and Shannonbridge.

According to the project team, about half of the proposed route will pass through privately owned land, while the other half will run along publicly owned land. In a statement it said:

“In the vast majority of cases where private lands are required, the route traverses around the perimeter of the land holding to avoid severance of that land.”

Despite this, many of those who own this private land have expressed serious concerns around farm severance, a lack of privacy, security problems and anti-social behaviour.

The project said that it has agreed a ‘Code of Best Practice for National and Regional Greenways’ with the main farming organisations, which contains provisions for compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) as “a last resort”.

The code states that the authority which has acquired the CPO “shall serve within 18 months of the CPO becoming operative, a Notice to Treat on the Landowner”.

This Notice to Treat is the exercise of compulsory purchasing powers and acts as a formal commitment by the authority to begin the acquisition.

The project team has confirmed that it will lodge a planning application with An Bord Pleanála in quarter three of 2024, after which an oral hearing will take place.