The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has warned farmers that they are at risk of losing future farm payments if they do not sign up on time for the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme.

Farmers in Co. Fermanagh, west Co. Armagh and south Co. Tyrone are invited to register for Zone 2 of the scheme before the deadline of August 31, 2023.

So far, over 60% of farmers in the Zone 2 area have not applied yet for the scheme, according to the UFU.

UFU president David Brown said this figure is “extremely worrying” as farmers who fail to apply for the scheme before the deadline could lose future farm payments.

“The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has made it clear that being part of the scheme will be a requirement for future agriculture support payments and have assured farmers that it will not use information from the scheme for regulation purposes,” Brown said.

“Farm payments are critical to sustaining family farms across Northern Ireland and I do not want any of our members to lose this essential support because they missed the deadline for the soil scheme.

“If farmers in Zone 2 do not apply, it will also put them a step behind those who do. This new scheme will have massive benefits for farm businesses as well as delivering for the environment.”

Soil Nutrient Health Scheme

The £37 million DAERA-funded scheme is open to all 27,000 farm businesses in Northern Ireland, with a potential for up to 700,000 fields to be sampled by the end of the project in 2026.

DAERA has said that participation in the scheme will be a condition for future Farm Sustainability Payments, which will replace the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS).

Brown said Northern Ireland is the first region to establish an “extensive baseline” of all farms on soil nutrients, below and above ground carbon stocks.

“Farmers do not want to get left behind on this,” he said.

“The scheme will be critical as we progress towards climate change targets adopting a science led, evidence-based approach and will also help to improve water quality.

“I urge all farmers to make it a priority to begin their application today for the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme. Especially as some may need to reach out to their local DAERA office about their application which will require extra time.”

Zone 1 of the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme was launched in 2022 and over 90% of farmers in the southeast of Northern Ireland are taking part.

Those in the scheme also have access to online training from the department’s College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), which helps them to interpret their soil analysis reports and prepare soil nutrient management plans.

Director of environment and marine sciences at AFBI, Pieter-Jan Schon, said the scheme will provide farmers with “important information on soil nutrient and pH levels for each field on their farm”.

“Participation will also give these farmers access to an online portal where they can view their results and print off their farm maps.

“Farmers will receive maps showing areas at high risk of runoff and nutrient loss to watercourses and a first baseline estimate of the amount of carbon stored in their soils, hedgerows and trees.”