UCD names agricultural student tragically killed in Canadian car crash

The University College Dublin (UCD) agricultural student who was tragically killed in a road accident in Canada last week has been named as Meaghan Miller.

The 21-year-old student, from Malahide, Co. Dublin – who was on placement in Canada as part of her degree – died after a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 21 north of Maidstone, Saskatchewan at about 10:30am (Central Standard Time) last Wednesday (July 18).

Over the weekend, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported that the driver was found dead at the scene and was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Earlier today, Alex Evans, head of UCD’s School of Agriculture and Food Science, reached out to the student body to offer condolences and support.

In an email, Prof. Evans said: “It is with great sadness that I write to inform you of the tragic death of one of your fellow students, Meaghan Miller. Meaghan was a stage-three Animal Science student.

Meaghan’s death is a great sorrow for all in our school and the wider UCD community. We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to her family and friends.

“This tragedy affects us all in different ways and I encourage you to talk to your friends and family. May Meaghan rest in peace,” he said.

In the email it was also stated that UCD will have a range of support services available to students over the summer months including: a student advisor; programme office team; UCD chaplain; and UCD student counselling services.

Tributes to retired UCD academic

Tributes have been made to mark the passing of highly-revered former Professor of Agricultural Economics at University College Dublin (UCD) Seamus Sheehy.

Prof. Sheehy – who retired as professor of agricultural economics in 2002 – passed away at Gascoigne House, Dublin, last Friday (July 20).