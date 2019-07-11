2-week road closure as cattle underpass is constructed

The R428 – a major road connecting the towns of Stradbally and Athy – has recently been closed due to the construction of a farm underpass.

AgriLand understands that the cattle underpass is being installed on a farm which is currently converting some of its land from tillage to dairy.

This is the second underpass to be constructed on the farm – connecting the grazing platform together. A previous underpass had been installed under the L3953-0 road. A small local road attached to the R428.

According to the Laois County Council website, the works are scheduled to take place on the road over two weeks – from July 8 to July 21.

The website states: “Access for residents will be accommodated where possible. Diversions will be clearly signposted.”

The road in question is a busy one with many people travelling to work from Stradbally to Athy and the surrounding areas.

The diversion in place sends the traffic onto the N80 road out of Stradbally and onto the N78, into the village of Ballylinan before reaching Athy.

According to Laois County Council, it was expecting to receive huge backlash over the closure of the road, but since the closure on Monday it has not received any phone calls or complaints.