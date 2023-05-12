According to Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister, the Windsor Framework will only serve to add cost to farming in Northern Ireland.

“We remain under the control of the European Union when it comes to matters such as TB testing,” he said.

“The end result here is more cost and more red tape confronting farmers in Northern Ireland.”

Allister went on to point out that the Windsor Framework does not solve the problems associated with farmers wanting to bring breeding sheep from the rest of the UK into Northern Ireland.

“And problems still exist when it comes to local farmers wanting to bring back cattle to Northern Ireland that had not been sold, if previously entered for sales in England, Scotland and Wales,” he commented.

TUV at Balmoral Show

Allister visited this week’s Balmoral Show.

He fundamentally disagrees with the principle of placing a ‘de facto’ border in the Irish Sea.

As far as he is concerned, the trading border should be placed at the internationally recognised land boundary between the European Union and the United Kingdom, i.e, on the island of Ireland.

“We did not get the Brexit that the majority of people across the UK voted for. And this remains the fundamental issue,” he stressed.

Allister takes no account of the fact that the majority of people in Northern Ireland voted to remain in the European Union.

Nor does the issue of Northern Ireland securing free-trade access to the rest of the European Union cut much ice with the TUV leader.

Currently, the likes of beef, lamb, dairy and all other free products can move freely from Northern Ireland across the order and into the rest of the European Union.

“This is a constitutional issue,” Allister stressed.

“The majority of people in the UK clearly voted to leave the European Union. And this vote must be clearly recognised and acted upon.”

Jim Allister has very clear views on the direction of travel for agriculture in Northern Ireland. He notes the fact that overall food sufficiency is dropping across the UK at the present time.

The TUV politician is also aware of the fact that changes are coming in the way that agriculture in Northern Ireland is supported beyond 2024.

The present arrangements remain in place until the end of the current UK parliament.

In addition, Allister wants to see the current levels of support retained and the basic payment format maintained.