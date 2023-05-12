The plough has always been the basic tool of tillage farmers yet today’s plough operator has to be aware of far more than just how to set it. First, the question needs to be posed as to whether it needs to be used at all.

This is not to say that it is now redundant, far from it. It is simply now one of a range of options according to Dave Murphy of Templetuohy Farm Machinery (TFM) and Derek Delahunty of Lemken.

Plough operator requirements

Between them, the two companies sponsor the Kildalton ‘Plough Operator of the Year’ award for students attending the crops and machinery course at Kildalton College, Co. Kilkenny.

Over the 10 years that the award has been running, there has been a gradual shift of focus from a purely match ploughing type contest, to a more nuanced appreciation of the plough as a cultivation instrument. Sam Ennis (right) is congratulated as runner up by David Murphy of TFM

Thus, rather than purely judge a student on his or her ability to drive in a straight line and produce furrows of precisely the same dimensions, Derek and David ask if the student should be in the field with a plough at all, and if so, why?

Such a grilling might sound a little harsh, but it does tend to require students to step back from the minute detail of turning the sod to the broader picture of how best to tackle the task of cultivation and crop establishment, and the plough is just one of many answers.

Essential understanding

However, this does not detract ploughing’s vital role in teaching the essentials of the soil and giving students a feel for its properties. Students of the crops and machinery course at the presentation of the awards

This year, the overall winner is Ben Stacks of Co. Cork, who not only receives a trophy from the company, but he will also travel to Germany later this year for a tour of the factory and a meeting with Viktor Lemken.

Runner up was Sam Ennis from Co. Dublin who received a John Deere goodie bag and trophy from Dave Murphy of TFM.