Predicted grass growth rates look positive for most parts of the country, but is that really the situation on the ground?

Despite now being in May, for many farms, grazing conditions continue to pose a challenge.

The heavy rain experienced in many areas has once again made land wet and has created a challenge to get, and keep cows at grass without causing damage.

PastureBase Ireland is indicating that grass growth rates are positive, but many farmers are reporting slow growth rates.

Some farmers have had to graze parts of their silage ground to fill the gap in the current rotation.

Most would have been hoping to be mowing or lifting crops this week, rather than having cows grazing them.

If you are grazing silage ground, it is important to remember not to graze too much area, as you still need to harvest a first cut to ensure that fodder is available next spring.

Grass growth

The latest figures from PastureBase Ireland show current growth rates of 68kg of dry matter (DM)/ha for Leinster, 66kg of DM/ha for Munster, 68kg of DM/ha for Connacht and 63kg of DM/ha for Ulster.

Grass growth is predicted to increase over the coming days, with 79kg of DM/ha forecast for Leinster, 72kg of DM/ha for Munster, 70kg of DM/ha for Connacht and 70kg of DM/ha for Ulster.

There looks to be an improvement in the weather over the next few days and at this stage, that is long over due.

As we move towards mid-May the hope is that we see an end to this unsettled weather and see more normal conditions for the time of year appear.

Most will also be hoping that the improvement in weather will result in an opportunity to harvest first-cut silage crops.