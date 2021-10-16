Tuam Co-operative Mart in Co. Galway is set to host a special sale of 65 “hand picked” in-calf heifers.

The sale will take place on Monday, October 18, and will commence at 7:00pm.

A total of 65 in-calf heifers – consisting of a range of breeds – will be offered at the sale as well as one pedigree Belgian Blue bull.

According to a statement from Tuam Mart’s management “These heifers have been handpicked and are sure to produce quality suckler calves.”

Pictured below are some of the heifers that will be on offer at the sale:













Continuing, the statement outlined: “There are heifers to suit all types of breeders. A mix of: Roans, Blues, Black and Red Limousins as well as a few Simmental and Charolais crosses.

According to mart management, most of the heifers at the sale “will weigh between 700-800kgs and are all natural”.

The in-calf heifers that will be on offer at the sale range in conformation from an R+ to a U+ and vary in age from 28-36 months at point of calving.

Advertisement

The AI bulls used are as follows:

EBY;

Tomschoice Lexicon (LM4471);

IVOR (LM2014);

LOYAL (LM4184);

Lodge Hamlet;

Carlos (Belgian Blue red bull from Holland).

Some of the heifers at the sale are in-calf to the following stock bulls:

5-star Limousin stock Bull, TEMPLEQUAIN MARVEL. (Trueman Jagger);

5 star Belgian Blue stock bull, BLUESTORM STORM NEMISES.

They heifers range in calving dates from mid October to late December and all heifers have received Spirovac for Leptospsirosis and Bovilis for BVD.

They have also received 24-7 trace bullets and have had garlic and pre-calver lick buckets.

Continuing, the statement outlined: “All heifers are coming from a disease-free herd with no TB or BVD and the herd is part of BDGP, AHI and Bord Bia.”

“The heifers are very docile, easy to handle and are all showing good signs of milk,” the statement noted.

Concluding, the statement outlined: “All heifers are export tested and can leave Tuam Mart the day after the sale. They will be kept overnight at the mart where they will receive hay and water before they leave the next day.”

Viewing prior to the sale can be arranged by contacting Tuam Mart.

Download Our Free App