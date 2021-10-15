The Salers Cattle Society is set to host it’s annual show and sale of top-quality commercial heifers and elite pre-inspected pedigree heifers.

The show and sale is set to take place tomorrow, Saturday, October 16, in Gort Mart Co. Galway.

Saturdays’ sale will contain approximately 200 lots, including 30 pedigree Salers animals made up of:

Eight in-calf heifers;

22 maiden heifers;

Eight weanlings heifers.

The remaining 170 lots will consist of Saler crosses, including in-calf, maiden and weaning heifers.

A spokesperson for the society, speaking to Agriland before Saturdays sale, stated: “The October Salers sale has become a key diary date for many farmers seeking quality replacement heifers.

“With many buyers becoming repeat customers. This is a testament to the quality and selection of Salers and Salers cross heifers available at the Gort sale.

“Most buyers mention calving ability as being one of their main desired traits, they are also known for their fertility, longevity, milk and high cull value.”

Advertisement

The spokesperson continued: “The breed has gained major interest as of late, with ease of calving being noted as the main reason.

“This enables well-muscled beef bulls to be used on Salers females without any risk of calving difficulties.

“The Saler breed is also known for their longevity and wearing ability, many cows are still fresh at 12 years plus, due to stress-free calving, hardiness, with good legs and feet.”

The Show starts at 11:00am with the sale due to start at 11:30am, with the pedigree cattle being sold first.

The catalogue for the pedigree entries can be viewed on the web-site www.irishsalers.com and will also be available on the day.

For further information, contact the Salers Cattle Society by phone or through it’s website www.irishsalers.com or social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook.