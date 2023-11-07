Tributes have been paid following the passing of a well-known and respected Co. Meath-based cattle dealer and farmer, John Smith.

A minute’s silence was held at Carnaross Mart, Kells, Co. Meath, yesterday, Monday, November 6, in memory of the late John.

John was a familiar face in marts the length and breadth of the country, and had been in the business of buying and selling cattle from a young age. The late John Smith. Source: RIP.ie

Staff from marts across the country along with farmers and cattle buyers have paid tribute to John and expressed fond memories of him.

Advertisement

Tributes paid to the late John Smith on RIP.ie describe him as “a gentlemen of the first water” and “a true helpful person”.

His death notice on RIP.ie reads: “The sudden death has occurred of John Smith, Dervor Farms, Carnaross, Kells, Meath and formerly of Lismeen, Ballyjamesduff, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents Kathleen and Benny Smith.

“John will be sadly missed by his heart broken wife Fiona and children, Tanya (Neill), Shauna and Leona. His sisters Bernie (Aiden) Ryan, Gemma (Gerard) Nugent, Carmel (Sean) Kilemade and Yvonne (Jim) Thompson, brothers Breen (Maoliosa), Michael (Marie) and Gerry (Shirley), sisters in law, Meabh (Jim RIP) Brady and Helena (Patrick) Keenan, nephews, nieces, relatives and wide circle of friends.

“May John Rest in Eternal Peace.”

Advertisement

John will be reposing at his residence in Dervor, Carnaross (A82 A372) tomorrow, (Wednesday, 8) from 3:00p.m. to 8:00p.m.

“The funeral mass will take place on Thursday, November 9, at 2:00p.m. in St. Matthew’s Church, Maghera, Virginia, Co. Cavan with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death notice kindly asks for family flowers only with donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation and the house will remain private at all other times.