Train strikes livestock near Athlone

A train struck livestock near Athlone this morning, which has led to long delays, Iarnrod Eireann has confirmed.

The incident happened this morning at approximately 9:30am when the Galway Heuston train hit the livestock.

It is not understood what livestock were involved or how many were killed or injured. The accident has led to 40 minute delays for Westport/Galway services while the train in question was 50 minutes late overall.

Announcing the incident on social media, the Iarnrod Eireann Twitter account tweeted: “09:30 Galway Heuston has struck livestock near Athlone.

“Expect significant delays to Galway/Westport services in both directions as a result. Update to follow.”

This was followed shortly after by an update tweet explaining: “Update: 09:30 Galway Heuston has moved on after hitting an animal near Athlone. Currently 50mins late.

“Expect up to 40 minute delays to Westport/Galway services, but this will begin to ease.”