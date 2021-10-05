The trade for sheep at Ennis Mart yesterday (Monday, October 5) was described as being slightly stronger than the previous week, according to the mart’s manager, Martin McNamara.

He added that were was a firm trade for lambs across the board with prices topping €147/head for 51kg.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Martin said: “We had 470 sheep on offer on Monday with a slightly improved trade seen on the week before.

“Those heavy butcher lambs topped out at €147/head, while the factory lambs made up to €137/head. There was a good appetite among factory agents for those finished lambs.

“We continue to see a good demand among farmers here at Ennis for store lambs. Many stores sold between €90/head and €105/head or in around the €3/kg mark.

“Moving onto the cull ewe trade, it hasn’t been as hot in recent weeks and on Monday prices topped €139/head, with many selling upwards of €100/head.

Advertisement

“The one disappointing aspect of the trade so far this year has been the trade for breeding sheep. Hogget ewes haven’t lived up to expectation here at Ennis and farmers have been disappointed with that.”

Sample lamb prices:

10 at 51kg sold for €147/head or €2.88/kg;

16 at 51.5kg sold for €143/head or €2.78/kg;

12 at 50kg sold for €139/head or €2.78/kg;

Six at 49kg sold for €136/head or €2.77/kg;

10 at 45.5kg sold for €129/head or €2.83/kg;

Seven at 49kg sold for €136/head or €2.77/kg;

12 at 40kg sold for €126/head or €3.15/kg;

Five at 40kg sold for €115/head or €2.87/kg;

Seven at 37kg sold for €105/head or €2.84/kg.

Download Our Free App