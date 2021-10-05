A recent sustainable livestock production webinar highlighted the challenges posed by climate change on beef farms.

However, the same College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) / Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) hosted event also confirmed a wide range of steps that farmers can take right now to address the issue.

Improving enterprise efficiency will be at the very heart of agriculture’s response to climate change, with the maintenance of soil health being critically important in this regard.

Making this happen will require regular soil testing. CAFRE agri-environment advisor Phelim Connolly explained:

“Soil pH values will determine the actual uptake of the organic manures and chemical fertilisers that are applied to grassland.

“If this figure is below the range 6.0 to 6.3, up to 30% of the nutrients made available will be lost to the crop.

“Optimal soil pH values will drive better utilisation of slurries. As a rule of thumb, a good pH will deliver a better carbon footprint across the business,” he added.

Slurry application on beef farms

Specifically, where slurry utilisation is concerned, Connolly strongly advised its early spring application.

He explained: “Slurry should be applied at a time of year when its maximum uptake by grass can be ensured. Summer applications of slurry are predisposed to much higher emission losses.

“Research has also confirmed the benefits of using low emission spreading equipment. This approach reduces emission levels from slurry, while also increasing nutrient uptake within a crop.”

The CAFRE advisor also highlighted the benefits of protected ammonia, when it comes to spreading chemical nitrogen on grassland.

Reducing inputs

All measures taken to reduce purchased feed will reduce the carbon footprint of a beef enterprise.

These include the better utilisation of grass throughout the grazing season, making better quality silage and the extension of the grazing season, both in the spring and autumn periods.

Connolly continued:

“A two-week extension of the grazing season can reduce feed costs by up to £8.68/head.”

Improving the quality of the swards available to beef cattle will also help improve grass utilisation. In many cases this can be achieved by a process of ward-rejuvenation (liming and over-sowing grass seed) as opposed to a full reseed.

The benefits of introducing a rotational grazing system, as opposed to set stocking, was repeatedly highlighted as a means of improving grass utilisation on beef farms.

Those beef producers who can grow their own grain tick many boxes from a carbon footprint point of view.

Establishing multi-species swards, including clover and a range of herbs, was also identified as a way of improving forage efficiency levels on beef farms.

While plant species such as plantain and chickory may die out over a period of years, high clover levels can be retained within swards over a sustained period of time, provided the soil pH level is maintained above 6.3.

