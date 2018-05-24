Tractor sales bounce back after slow start – FTMTA

The Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) says that registrations of new tractors started the year with a sizable year-on-year drop but have improved dramatically since then.

It says that this mirrors the pattern seen last year.

Figures show that a total of 855 new tractors have been registered during the first four months of 2018 (January-April inclusive). This is 5% less than the figure for the same period of 2017.

90% over 100hp

Almost 90% of these 855 tractors are over 100hp; 55% have greater than 120hp.

The three counties with the highest numbers of new tractors registered during the first four months of this year are Cork (129), Tipperary (75) and Wexford (74).

According to the FTMTA, a noticeable feature of recent years has been the increased numbers of telehandlers being registered. While a resurgence in construction activity clearly accounts for much of this, the association contends that “many machines are also making their way onto Irish farms, where they have become a much valued workhorse”.

The association says that, in some cases, such machines are replacing tractors and front-end loaders.

Increased demand

Registrations of new telehandlers during the first four months of this year stand at 171 units. This is an increase of 23% on the same period of 2017.

The FTMTA says that it is “an impressive figure, when taken in the context of the slightly above 300 units registered in each of the full years of 2016 and 2017”.