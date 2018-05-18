Video: Sights and sounds from Grass & Muck 2018
In our wrap-up report covering Grass & Muck 2018, we bring you a video from the site – at Gurteen College (located close to the Tipperary/Offaly border).
Yesterday’s showcase was aptly described as “the biggest machinery event on the island of Ireland this year”.
The association behind the event – the FTMTA (Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association) – is now reflecting on what appears to have been a roundly successful event (as hauliers continue to load equipment and transport it off-site).
This video (below) was shot by AgriLand’s Paul Gorman; he spent much of yesterday scouring the demonstration plots and the many trade stands.
The central area of the site was – for the most part – awash with visitors. Farmers and contractors turned out in their droves to see the latest machinery being put through its paces.
At the pit-face…
The pit area – adjacent to the college’s farmyard (and right beside the college’s newly-constructed milking parlour) – was especially busy. There’s simply no under-estimating the appetite to see loading shovels tackling endless mountains of freshly-cut silage.Also Read: Grass & Muck: Here’s all the bits you may have missed…
Describing the showcase, the FTMTA explained: “The focus at Grass & Muck is very much on working machinery, with ongoing demonstrations throughout the day in the grass harvesting, re-seeding, silage pit, slurry spreading and farmyard manure spreading areas.”