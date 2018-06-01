Tractor driver stopped for towing trailer with bald tyres

A tractor driver was stopped by members of An Garda Siochana recently for towing a trailer with bald tyres.

The driver was stopped as part of a multi-agency checkpoint run by the Carlow Road Policing Unit and the Road Safety Authority of Ireland (RSA).

A post on the Garda Siochana Kilkenny/Carlow Facebook page advised motorists that tyres are their contact with the road surface and are “fundamentally important to the road-worthiness” of their vehicle.

Road users urged to exercise ‘extreme caution’

All road users have been urged to exercise “extreme caution” over the bank holiday weekend and beyond as farming activities “ratchet up”.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association’s (ICSA’s) rural development chairman, Seamus Sherlock, explained that it is currently a busy time on farms and that there is an increased number of tractors as well as other farm machinery using the roads.

Meanwhile, on the topic of farm safety, he said: “Silage cutting and slurry spreading are in full swing and farms are a hive of activity. The ICSA is asking farmers to think about safety at all times and never to take unnecessary risks where machinery and equipment are concerned.

“Slurry gas is also a silent killer and extremely dangerous; slatted tank agitating points should not be left open for any longer than necessary.

Farmers also need to be very careful and have proper PTO shafts in place on slurry and silage equipment. It only takes a split second lapse in concentration for accidents to happen, sometimes with tragic and fatal consequences.

“After one of the longest winters in living memory, many farmers are still trying to cope with the financial ramifications and stress associated with dealing with nine months of challenging conditions.