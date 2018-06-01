County-by-county breakdown of CAP beneficiaries

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has published a list of beneficiaries of Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) payments in the Republic of Ireland for 2017.

The department is obliged, by EU regulations, to publish a list of all beneficiaries of CAP funding – once they receive more than €1,250 – by the end of May each year.

Yesterday, we outlined the top 10 beneficiaries of CAP payments – from those whose payments were predominately made up of direct payments.

But who received the highest payment in your county?

In Leinster, a total of 30,951 farmers or companies received money under CAP last year; these payments added up to just over €500 million.

Top CAP beneficiaries by county in Leinster whose payments were primarily derived from direct payments

Meanwhile, CAP payments equating to almost €610 million were divided between just over 42,500 beneficiaries in Munster.

Top CAP beneficiaries by county in Munster whose payments were primarily derived from direct payments

Last year, CAP payments to farmers and companies in Connacht totalled in excess of €393 million.

Over 38,000 recipients benefited from these payments.

Top CAP beneficiaries by county in Connacht whose payments were primarily derived from direct payments

Furthermore, the number of CAP beneficiaries located in counties Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan and Northern Ireland amounted to about 18,000 – with payments totalling nearly €186 million.

Just over €283,000 of that money went to recipients in Northern Ireland.

Top CAP beneficiaries in counties Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan as well as in Northern Ireland whose payments were primarily derived from direct payments
