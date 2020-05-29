Tractor driver reined in following road safety wrong

A driver of a tractor drawing a rake landed in hot water with member of An Garda Síochána yesterday, Thursday, May 28, after being caught ‘red-handed’ holding a phone while driving.

The driver was stopped by Gardaí in Co. Wexford, when law enforcement saw the driver holding a mobile phone.

A fixed charge penalty notice (FCPN) was promptly served on the driver. Taking to social media, Wexford Gardaí said:

The driver of this tractor was stopped earlier today while holding a mobile phone. FCPN to issue.

Appealing to road-users after the matter, Gardaí said:

“Please be responsible when you are using the roads and respect other road users.”

According to the Road Safety Authority (RSA), using a mobile phone makes you four times more likely to crash.

Under Irish law, you can only use your mobile phone while driving if you’re dialling 999 or 112 for an emergency.

Considering that driver distraction plays a role in 20-30% of all road collisions, phone use and driving is an issue that everyone needs to think differently about, the authority warns.

Advertisement

Gardaí seek X-Trail following attempted theft

Members of An Garda Síochána have appealed for information relating to a wine-coloured Nissan X-Trail following the attempted theft of a Toyota Land Cruiser 4X4 on Wednesday, May 27.

The incident occurred in Meath, in the Slane area, according to Gardaí.

Taking to social media, Gardaí based in the ‘Royal County’ said:

“Please [keep a lookout] for a wine-coloured Nissan X-Trail with a 07-SO registration.

The occupants [are] suspected of attempting to steal a Land Cruiser jeep at 3:00pm [Wednesday] afternoon in the Rossin area of Slane, close to Dolly Mitchell’s pub.

The Garda statement noted that the owner of the Land Cruiser confronted a “male and female who were on foot and who subsequently drove off at speed in the X-Trail towards the Drogheda direction”.

People who have witnessed any sightings of the vehicle in question have been asked to call Gardai on: 999; or 112.