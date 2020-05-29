Strong trade for quality calves in Kilkenny Mart

Some 200 calves were on offer at Kilkenny Mart on Tuesday last, May 26. The mart’s auctioneer George Candler noted that quality calves met a strong trade at the venue.

He also noted that Hereford bulls sold to €390/head, while their female counterparts were bought at a top call of €350/head.

Better-quality Friesian calves were reported to sell for €60/head to €120/head, while plainer Friesian calves went under the hammer at €40/head to €80/head.

A number of continental calves – both male and female – were on offer, with continental bulls making €130/head to €340/head. Heifer continental calves sold at €80-370/head.

Looking at the dairy-cross calves on offer, Aberdeen Angus and Hereford-cross bulls made €80-310/head, while Angus and Hereford-cross heifers sold for €65/head to €350/head.

Sheep trade

A strong entry of 600 sheep were on offer at Kilkenny Mart today, May 25; however, spring lamb prices were back as much as €10/head, according to the mart auctioneer, George Candler.

The sale, which consisted mainly of spring lambs, saw an increase of nearly 250 sheep compared to the previous week.

Spring lambs topped out at €133/head. However, when compared to this day last week, lambs made as much as €144/head. Cull ewe prices were also easier by €5-7/head compared to last week.