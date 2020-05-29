Man killed in farm accident in Co. Longford

Investigations have begun into a fatal farm accident that occurred in Co. Longford yesterday, Thursday, May 28.

A man believed to be in his 50s was killed in an accident on a farm to the east of the county.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

A man in his 50s has died following an incident on a farmyard in the Colehill area of Co. Longford at approximately 6:00pm on Thursday, May 28.

“The man was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

“The Health and Safety Authority and the local coroner have been notified. Enquiries are ongoing,” the representative said.

It is understood that the man was working on machinery at the time of the accident.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) said: “The HSA is aware of the incident and has launched an investigation.”

This is the latest farm fatality in what has been a dangerous month for farming communities across the country, with several farm-related incidents.

This brings to nine the number of deaths on farms in the Republic of Ireland so far this year.

The country’s farm and contractor organisations, as well as the HSA, have appealed to farmers to be extra vigilant on farms at this busy time of year.