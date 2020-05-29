Compulsory BVD testing extends to older animals

Compulsory testing for Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) has been extended to include older animals born before 2013 – when such testing was initially introduced – the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed.

The move will target a small number of older female animals that have not been tested to date, though such cows that have produced calves which have been tested will be exempt.

In a brief statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the department said:

“Consequential to a decision of and a request from the BVD Implementation Group, BVD legislation has been amended with effect from May 22, 2020.

“The changes are set out in S.I. [statutory instrument] 182 of 2020 Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (Amendment) Regulations 2020, which now requires the compulsory testing of all female bovines born before January 1, 2013, for the presence of the BVD virus.

This is with the exception of those female bovines for which there is a recorded valid BVD test result for one or more offspring.

“It is envisaged that this legislation will assist in the eradication of the disease from the national herd, and will capture a small number of pre-2013 born animals who have not been tested for BVD (directly or indirectly by the testing of one or more progeny),” the department spokesperson concluded.