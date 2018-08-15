Tractor driver barely avoids ‘harrowing’ accident

A tractor driver in the UK was inches away from a serious incident earlier today (Wedneday, August 15), just about avoiding an accident – but losing a disc harrow that had been attached to the machine in the process.

The driver had to swerve to avoid a car, causing the implement it was carrying to break away onto the road, blocking it in both directions, at about 4:10pm this afternoon.

The incident occurred near Wykeham, Yorkshire.

Police arrived within minutes, and managed traffic in the area while the driver arranged for a telescopic handler to attend and clear the implement.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident and the road was clear by 4:45pm.

And that wasn’t the only disruption motorists encountered on the A169 that day, according to North Yorkshire Police.

Earlier, at about 11:00am, a clutch of chickens were wandering round the road near Pickering. Officers attended and helped members of the public round them up.

As a result of the incident, North Yorkshire Police has warned rural drivers to anticipate potential hazards and look out for upcoming bends, hidden dips, blind summits and concealed entrances, travelling at an appropriate, safe speed.

A spokesperson for the police said: “From poultry to ploughs, these incidents just go to show the unexpected hazards that drivers on North Yorkshire’s rural roads can encounter. We’re grateful for everyone’s patience while we sorted things out.