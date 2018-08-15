6 people injured at Welsh agri show incident

Six people were injured at an agricultural show in Wales earlier today (Wednesday, August 15), requiring attention from emergency services on scene.

The incident, which took place at the Pembrokeshire Show is believed to have occurred when a horse broke loose and went “on the rampage” according to local reports.

In a statement issued on the Pembrokeshire Show Twitter account, the show organisers said: “We can confirm that there has been an incident at the Pembrokeshire County Show today.

We are currently working with all the emergency services who are dealing with the situation. Six casualties are being assessed by Welsh Ambulance Services.

“There is no further information at this time,” the organisers added.

One show attendee explained what happened on Twitter, saying: “Six people have been injured, some seriously after a loose horse galloped down the main thoroughfare at the County Show.

“The Air Ambulance is at the scene along with police, local ambulances and St Johns. The area has been cordoned off and the horse has been captured.”

The BBC also reported on the incident, noting that an eyewitness said two people were taken to hospital in an ambulance after the emergency services were called.