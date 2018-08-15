Fancy a drive-thru…fresh from the farm?

A Welsh farm has taken an unorthodox approach to enticing customers to buy its produce by setting up what is claimed to be the “first farm drive-thru” in the UK.

Rhug Estate – located in the north of the country – is set to open its own drive-thru to complement an already extensive establishment including a bistro, takeaway and farm shop at the entrance to Rhug farm.

It is believed to be the first drive-thru set up on a farm, in the UK, its owner claims.

The farm produces a range of organic meat including: beef; lamb; chickens; turkeys; geese; wild bison; and Japanese Sika deer.

The new drive-thru is positioned at the entrance to the farm, situated on the busy A5 road running in to north Wales, two miles west of Corwen, Denbighshire.

Visitors to Rhug who are short of time can visit the drive-thru to avail of the drinks, sandwiches, paninis, pastries, toasties and cakes on offer, its owner says.

Rather similar to the typical farm working day, summer opening hours at the new venture are: 7:00am-8:00pm, Monday to Saturday; and 8:00am-7:00pm on Sundays.

Commenting on the new sales channel, owner of the Rhug Estate Lord Newborough said: The new drive-thru will complement the facilities that we already have and provide an easy, quick solution to the hungry traveller who wants to get back on their journey without delay.

This will hopefully have broad appeal to locals and holiday-makers alike.

In line with Rhug Estate’s sustainability policy, all the packaging used at the drive-thru will be compostable, the farm business has assured.