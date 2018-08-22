Top Trump official confirmed as ASA Conference speaker

The United States Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, Ted McKinney, will deliver the keynote address at the annual Agricultural Science Association (ASA) Conference.

Confirmed earlier today (Wednesday, August 22) by the ASA, the organisation’s conference is set to take place in the Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare, on Friday, September 7.

McKinney is responsible for the development and implementation of the department’s trade policy, facilitating foreign market access and promoting opportunities for US agriculture.

President of the ASA, Derrie Dillon, said: “We are delighted to announce Ted McKinney as the keynote speaker for this year’s conference which will address the challenges for the Irish agri-food industry in a turbulent international trading environment.”

According to the ASA president, McKinney is playing a central role in the complex negotiations which are underway between the US and a number of its trading partners such as China, Canada, Mexico and Japan.

“His insights will be invaluable to attendees in understanding the many issues facing the agri-food sector globally,” he added.

John Roche, chief science advisor for New Zealand’s Ministry for Primary Industries;

Dennis Laycraft, executive director, Canadian Cattlemen’s Association;

Peter Paul Coppes, senior analyst for dairy, Rabobank;

Ian Proudfoot, global head of agri-business for KPMG NZ. Additional speakers for the event include:

The conference – entitled “From Trade Wars to Consumer Trust, the Challenge for Agri-Food” – will consider: the outlook for the agri-food industry; the global opportunity for Irish beef and dairy; and the challenge of maintaining consumer trust in a digital age.

The closing address will be delivered by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed.

The now sold-out ASA President’s Banquet also takes place on the eve of the conference on Thursday, September 6.