Fodder alleviation measures needed immediately – IFA

Time is of the essence to secure fodder to import from abroad to alleviate and prevent a potential fodder crisis, according to Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Joe Healy.

Healy spoke on the issue of fodder shortages at the IFA’s pre-Budget 2019 submission briefing that took place in Dublin earlier today (Wednesday, August 22).

The key points underlined by the president included: the immediate roll-out of the promised low-cost loan scheme, announced in last year’s budget; and the release of details on a fodder import scheme alluded to previously by the Government without further delay.

On the issue of preventative measures, Healy noted that the IFA had a number of proposals tabled for quite some time now, adding that it had got movement on some of them.

“Some of those that we’ve had movement on include flexibility on the application of fertiliser and organic fertiliser as well.”

On measures needed now, he said: “Chief among our asks is the immediate roll-out of the low cost loan that was announced last October in the budget and still has not been – it’s farcical that it has not been rolled out yet, so that has to be rolled out immediately.

“Also, we’ve called for it and we’ve heard the minister twice allude to the act that there will be a fodder import scheme – where are the details?

While, in the meantime, we’ve seen fodder move – and I’ve had first-hand knowledge of this – move from the likes of Italy, France and Spain.

“They are the countries that we’d have to be looking at now for the fodder, because all of northern Europe including the UK and ourselves seem to be having the same problems with the drought.”

The president said that there has been fodder movement from such southern European countries into the UK and into Germany, but not to Ireland due to a lack of details on the scheme.

Healy urged Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed to announce details immediately, warning that it will be no good if brought in too late.

If he leaves it much longer, there’ll be no point announcing the details of it because it probably will be gone.

“It beggars belief that they can’t see that and we’re calling for that every day and we recall again today for the details of those schemes and for people to know whether it’s co-ops or whoever else are allowed to qualify for that subsidy.

“They need to get on the road immediately and find where that fodder is. They know where it is but to just buy it and get it into Ireland; because every day is important.

“That work is ongoing with the minister and with the department because what we need to do is to maximise every acre of land between now and the end of the growing season to maximise the potential that we can derive to help.

“There’s no one silver-bullet answer to this crisis that we are undoubtedly facing; it’s a whole myriad of issues.”

Reiterating the importance of details, particularly for co-ops and marts, Healy said: “That’s what we’re lobbying for, that they know where they stand straight away, not in two weeks’ time – we cannot wait until the Dail resumes for example, to get details of the scheme.”

‘Looming disaster’

IFA Farm Business chairman Martin Stapleton also underlined the importance of credit for farmers facing fodder shortages, highlighting two points in particular.

He said: “While it’s not necessarily for this year’s pre-budget submission, because it’s all about making capital available now, there’s two reasons why there’s a disaster looming here.

“One is that farmers feel they mightn’t be able to source enough fodder; measures are being put in place to try and help that. The other is that farmers come in and feel they haven’t got the cash flow.

That’s why it’s so important that the €25 million that was set aside last year, that that scheme is brought out as fast as possible and made available to farmers, and made available also for farmers for cash flow, for working capital.